Accused kidnapper Tad Cummins being held in Kentucky jail

HENDERSON, Ky. – The man accused of kidnapping and brainwashing a Maury County teen, Tad Cummins, has been booked into the Henderson County Detention Center in Kentucky.

Cummins was being held in federal custody in Sacremento after he and the 15-year-old at the center of the scandalous AMBER Alert were found in California.

The 50-year-old is charged with crossing state lines with a minor with the intent to have sex. He is also facing state charges of aggravated kidnapping and sexual contact with a minor.

Cummins was found in a remote area of Northern California with his 15-year-old student after being on the run for 38 days.

Police say he used his authority as a teacher to lure a vulnerable child. Court documents show that Cummins planned to take the girl to Mexico and beyond for his own purposes.