9th annual National Cyber Security Summit coming to Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - You can register now for the 9th annual National Cyber Security Summit, held June 6-8, 2017, at the Von Braun Center in Huntsville, Alabama.

Mayor Tommy Battle and Cyber Huntsville made the announcement today at Jemison High School.

The National Cyber Security Summit is the preeminent event for cyber training, education and workforce development aimed at protecting our nation’s infrastructure from the ever-evolving cyber threat.

The summit has been attracting thousands since its inception in 2008. Summit attendee’s benefit from a diverse offering of educational training sessions, technical and management presentations and keynotes from world-class speakers. The summit offers the unique opportunity to network with your peers, showcase your solutions and learn new skills.

“The cyber threat is one of the most serious economic and national security challenges our nation faces. Cyber security affects nearly every aspect of our lives – critical infrastructure, banking, healthcare, transportation, and more. Our nation’s economic prosperity in the 21st century will depend on how well we manage cybersecurity,” National Cyber Summit Chair Rodney Robertson said.

The event is hosted by the North Alabama Chapter of the Information Systems Security Association (NAC-ISSA), Cyber Huntsville Corporation (CHC), Auburn University Research, and University of Alabama in Huntsville.

“There is no better place to address cyber security than in Huntsville, Alabama,” Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle said.

“This city is at the pinnacle of technology, and the National Cyber Summit brings together the best and brightest from our government, industry, and academic technical community.”

This year’s Cyber Summit will include the Cyber Cup Challenge. This is an opportunity for professionals and students to participate in hacking games for scholarships and cash prizes. The event is free to the public. “Instead of just playing games, we’re trying to break them,” Cyber Cup organizer Cary Pool said.

Booz Allen Hamilton is the diamond sponsor for the Summit. Summit organizers welcome technical experts and network/system administrators, managers and executives, as well as anyone interested in the growing field of cyber security. If you would like to register or more information visit www.nationalcybersummit.com.