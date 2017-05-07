Water Fitness – the latest get fit exercise trend is hitting the gym

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Gyms across the country are now riding the popularity wave of water based exercise, but don't think this class is for your grandparents!

Mountain climbers, jogging in place, squats, these all high intensity exercises usually done on land that are now being brought to the water.

More gyms around the country are offering water exercise classes, getting people in the pool and pumped up for a challenging workout.

"When you bring it into the pool you can still have the intensity without the same level of compressive forces to the joints so you can do it more frequently and not feel as beat up," said Rob Glick, the Senior Director of Group Fitness programming at Life Time Fitness in New York.