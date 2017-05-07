× Watch Out for These Credit Repair Red Flags

While the economy has been improving overall many Americans still struggle with their credit history. Currently, over 68 million have a bad or poor credit score (lower than 601) and are looking for fast, easy ways to fix or even erase damage to their credit history. With this demand, the credit repair industry has boomed. Offers for miraculous credit repair are common in radio, television, newspaper and direct mail advertising. Some unscrupulous companies require consumers pay large fees upfront to erase any blemishes on credit records. Most of what they charge for can be done at little to know cost by a consumer.

Legitimate credit and debt counseling services are available for a low fee or, in some cases, for free. This counseling service will work out a payment plan with lenders, as well as provide guidance and advice to help consumers make more financially sound decisions in the future.

Beware of companies that:

Guarantee that they can erase bad credit. No one can legally remove accurate and timely negative information from a credit report.

Want you to pay up front for credit repair services.

Offer to let you piggyback on other consumer's good credit. Doing so can actually make you liable for loan fraud.

Be sure that the company provides a written contract that clearly states the terms of the contract, plus your rights and obligations. Read it carefully before signing.

Remember, everyone is entitled to a free copy of their report from all three credit reporting bureaus every year or if they have been denied credit within the last 30 days. To check your credit report go to: www.AnnualCreditReport.com. Consumers can also request a review of information in their file that they feel is inaccurate or incomplete, for which there is no charge.

If you would like to report a scam, call your BBB at 256-533-1640 or go to the BBB Scam Tracker. To find trustworthy businesses, visit bbb.org.