UAH softball falls short in GSC title game

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (uahchargers.com) - The University of Alabama in Huntsville softball team earned its 12th appearance in the Gulf South Conference Softball Championships title game with an extra-inning 4-3 win over Valdosta State on Sunday, but the Chargers then fell 18-5 in the championship contest to Mississippi College. UAH goes to 41-15 on the season and will now await to hear its postseason fate Monday morning.

The NCAA selection show for the Division II softball tournament will be aired on ncaa.com at 9 a.m.

For their efforts during the tournament, Kaitlyn Bannister and Tyler Harrison were named to the all-tournament team.

