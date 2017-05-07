Texas Governor Greg Abbott signs bill banning sanctuary cities

(CNN) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Sunday signed a bill that would ban sanctuary cities in the state of Texas. Abbott signed the bill live on Facebook Live Sunday evening.
