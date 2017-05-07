× State emergency managers to conduct hurricane drill Monday

CLANTON, Ala. – Emergency managers in Alabama are getting ready for the beginning of hurricane season next month.

The state will hold its annual hurricane drill on Monday, with officials including Gov. Kay Ivey gathering at the state’s emergency management center in Clanton for the drill.

The Alabama Emergency Management Agency holds the exercise to practice its procedures and to ensure coordination between local, state and federal agencies.

Two-dozen forestry experts who make up the Urban Forest Strike Team will train in Mobile County on assessing tree risks and getting information to the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Hurricane season begins in the Atlantic basin June 1.