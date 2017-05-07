New CEO says all Gander Mountain Stores are NOT closing

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Gander Mountain is not closing all of its stores. That’s what the owner of Camping World sought to make clear this weekend.

The company bought Gander Mountain last week.

Marcus Lemonis took to Twitter saying reports of all stores closing this week were incorrect, but all of the retail stores are having liquidation sales right now.

Here’s what’s causing the confusion, the Gander Mountain website advertises the liquidation sale as a “Going Out of Business Sale,” and at the top it says “all 126 locations nationwide.”

The Camping World CEO said in a Periscope Live on Twitter that under the terms of the sale of Gander Mountain’s assets, Camping World purchased the intellectual property and leases of the stores, but not the actual inventory.

Under the terms of the deal, all current merchandise at Gander Mountain stores and distribution centers must be sold. He said that doesn’t mean that the stores will close though. After stores are evaluated, new merchandise would be purchased for the locations that remain open.

He says the status of all stores, even those slated for closures, remains under evaluation. At this time, Lemonis hopes to keep at least 70 of the 126 locations open.

In the Tennessee valley, there are Gander Mountain stores in Florence and Huntsville .

If you have a Gander Mountain gift card, the company says it will only be accepted until May 18, 2017.

Please RT and pass this along. @gandermountain update https://t.co/XSKOClah7I — Marcus Lemonis (@marcuslemonis) May 7, 2017