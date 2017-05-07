× Nashville Predators beat the St Louis Blues to advance to Western Conference Finals

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Nashville Predators defeat the St Louis Blues Sunday with a score of 3-1, to win the series and head to the 2017 Western Conference Finals in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Nashville bested the Blues in six games, 4 games to 2, in front of a home crowd at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.

It’s the first time the Predators have advanced to the Western Conference Finals in franchise history.

Center Ryan Johansen lead the way for Nashville, scoring the deciding goal and assisting on the first. Goaltender Pekka Rinne stopped 23 of 24 shots in the winning effort. Calle Jarnkrok added an empty net goal with a minute left.

Center Paul Stastny scored St Louis’ lone goal.

The Predators now await the winner of the Edmonton Oilers and Anaheim Ducks series.