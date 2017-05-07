× Madison County District Four to hold Handle With Care collection event

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. — One Madison County Commissioner is making it easier for his community to get rid of their household hazardous waste.

District Four Commissioner Phil Vandiver wants to give citizens a safe way to dispose of their hazardous household materials they might have lying around.

“It’s the same thing that Huntsville has with the Handle With Care collection service of hazardous household chemicals with things around your house. Paint, anything you’d like to get rid of in that mode,” he said.

This Wednesday, May 10, from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. you can make a quick stop at the District Four headquarters for an easy transaction.

“We’ll have it to where you can just come up to our office, 6084 Highway 53. Bring your items up there, we’ll meet you at your car, we’ll get the items out of your car you’ll just have to pull in. We’ll take care of it,” said Commissioner Vandiver.

Items they’re collecting include things like paint, batteries, lawn chemicals, anti-freeze, brake fluid, light bulbs, and electronics.

“We’re going to be prepared for whatever they bring and we’re going to take care of it. They’ve done it for years at solid waste, every first Saturday of the month. We’re just going to bring that out to Northwest Madison County,” explained Vandiver.

He said for some people in his district, it’s hard to get over to Huntsville for their collection service. He wants to give them easier access.

“Get another option out there to collect these items. Get these items out of the environment, out of the homes. Just make the whole world a little bit safer for our citizens,” said Commissioner Vandiver.