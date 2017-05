Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - A concerned mother says she is unhappy about how Harmony Park Safari handled a difficult situation.

Jennifer White says park staff did not provide support after a kangaroo bit her 9-year-old daughter.

We reached out to Harmony Park Safari, who said they have not been contacted since the incident. The park also gave no comment, but did say there are warning signs at the entrance of the park.

Staffers say they hoped the little girl is okay.