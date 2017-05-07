Hot, dry pattern settles in early this week

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Sunday marked the fourth consecutive day of below-average temperatures in the Tennessee Valley. The high was 72 degrees despite full sunshine all day. Dry weather will continue early this week, but it is about to turn much warmer.

A strong upper ridge moving overhead early this week will promote hot, dry weather here in the Tennessee Valley.

The overall pattern is a classic Omega blocking pattern. This happens when an upper trough is present over the Southwest and Northeast with a strong ridge in between.

Strong upper level ridging in between the Eastern and Western U.S. storm systems will allow for temperatures as much as 10 to 20 degrees above normal on Monday.

Temperatures will head towards 90 degrees Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday afternoons in north Alabama.

This pattern also favors very dry weather underneath the ridge. Measurable rain is very unlikely through late Wednesday.

This type of weather pattern can sometimes persist for extended periods of time.

No rain until late week: The stubborn weather pattern will break down later this week.

The active storm track will get closer to the Tennessee Valley, meaning an increased threat of rain.

Our chance of rain begins going up late in the day Thursday. Friday looks like it could be a very wet day with numerous areas of rain and storms around during the day and night.