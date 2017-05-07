× Decatur police charge man in connection to checkbook theft

DECATUR, Ala. – Decatur police began a forgery investigation on March 18 after a citizen made a complaint that someone had stolen his checkbook and had written multiple checks from his account.

Police developed Peyton Scott Alred as a suspect during the course of the investigation.

The Decatur Police Department issued a warrant to Peyton Scott Alred for Criminal Possession of a Forged Instrument in the Third Degree.

Patrol officers located Alred and arrested him on May 6.

Police charged Alred with three counts of Forgery in the Third Degree in addition to the charges on the warrant. Authorities said Alred also had a misdemeanor warrant with Decatur Police Department for failure to appear.

Alred was transported to the Morgan County Jail in lieu of a $4,500 bond.