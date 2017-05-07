× Authorities investigate early morning shooting at Madison night club

MADISON, Ala. – The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an early morning shooting that happened around 4 a.m. at the Ebony Club off of Wall Triana Hwy.

Authorities confirmed that one man was hit and taken to the hospital in a private vehicle with non life threatening injuries

Investigators believe a bar fight escalated into the shooting. At this time, they are working to determine if shots were fired from inside or outside of the club.