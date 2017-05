× Summit Apartments residents evacuated during small fire

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Fire and Rescue crews responded to a small fire at the Summit Apartment complex.

Officials confirmed that there was a small fire on the 5th floor of the apartment building. Residents were temporarily evacuated.

At this time, no injuries have been reported.

Huntsville Fire and Rescue is investigating the fire.

