Mosquito fogging set to begin in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -It's beginning to look and feel like mosquito season.

"We actually detected mosquito breeding in the Huntsville area as early as January this year, which is actually about a month ahead of what we normally see," said Cheryl Clay, Madison County Public Health environmentalist.

Madison County Health Department works all year long to conquer the high volume of the pesky bugs.

"We treat the mosquito while they are still in the water before the adult mosquito emerge," said Clay.

However, the work doesn't stop there because adult mosquitoes are always an issue.

"We are collecting our data and we plan to do the city wide fogging begging May 17th," said Clay.

Fogging will continue throughout the summer and until October. Clay said the fogging trucks on use about a teaspoon of chemical that is released over an acre.

"So, it's a very fine mist. Very little chemical dispersed but it's just enough to be a problem for mosquitoes but it's safe for people," said Clay.