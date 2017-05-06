× Madison County Sheriff’s Deputies to help install car seats for community

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Parents want to protect their children as much as possible, especially when they’re riding in a vehicle. That desire is prompting a car seat safety event on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. at Rocket City Consignment.

Madison County Sheriff’s Deputies will be on hand to conduct car seat safety checks for parents and caregivers. The location is 1008 Jordan Lane.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reminds everyone to choose a car seat based on child’s age and size, and one that fits your vehicle.

Always check in with your specific car seat manufacturer’s instructions for height and weight limits. This will also instruct how you install the car seat.