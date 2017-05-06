It’s Free Comic Book Day! Find events near you!

Comic book fans of all kinds have a reason to rejoice this weekend: Saturday May 6th is Free Comic Book Day!

It’s the biggest event in the comic book industry where millions of comics are being given away in participating comic book specialty shops across America and Canada. The day is a salute to the medium that encourages literacy and celebrates its energy, vitality, and boundless creativity.

Free Comic Book Day is this Saturday, 5/6! Discover where you can find events and signings near you! #DCFCBD https://t.co/hwZeleNPcw pic.twitter.com/VGu7V3aoF4 — DC (@DCComics) May 3, 2017

You can find local stores participating at: http://www.freecomicbookday.com/StoreLocator

Celebrating its 16th year, Free Comic Book Day is the comic book specialty market’s annual event where participating comic book shops across North America and around the world give away comic book absolutely free to anyone who comes into their comic shops.

The event is held the first Saturday in May and is the perfect opportunity to introduce friends and family to the many worlds of wonder available at local comic shops. From superheroes to slide-of-life to action/adventure and beyond, Free Comic Book Day has a comic book for everyone!

Stop by Youth Services at the Huntsville Madison County Public Library to celebrate Free Comic Book Day! Along with your free comic book they will have make and take crafts all day.