FLORENCE, Ala. – Today, Florence police officers have an event focused on keeping kids safe.

Officers will be at Bentley Chevrolet on Florence Boulevard putting together a free child safety kit.

The kits consist of a photo and fingerprints.

Once all of the child’s information is gathered, they give a free printout for the guardians to keep.

Staff will be on-site from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. offering the service to the public.