Driver crashes into Dollar General Store, Huntsville Police investigating

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A man drove his vehicle into the front of the Dollar General Store located at 4120 Triana Boulevard, near the intersection of Triana Boulevard and Johnson Road, around 3:30 a.m. on Saturday. HEMSI treated him for minor injuries on the scene.

Fortunately, the vehicle did not crash through the store’s wall. Huntsville Police said the driver ran the stoplight at the intersection, drove over the curb and up the hill before crashing into the front of the store.

Huntsville Police are still investigating the cause of this crash.