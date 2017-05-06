5th Annual David McKnnan Memorial Run will take place next week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

David McKannan was an avid runner, loving father, husband and brother who sadly lost his battle with ALS in 2012. Next Saturday, runners can honor his memory by coming out and participating in the 5th annual David McKannan Memorial 5K and Fun Run.

Event will take place Saturday, May 13th---5K will start at 7 AM and go thru the familiar streets of Southeast Huntsville that David would run in his youth and as a Grissom track star. The 1 mile fun run will take place at Grissom HS. Both runs will end at the school. Awards will be given for each age group.

For more information contact huntsvilletrackclub.org