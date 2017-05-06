19th Hole: Lag Putting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Steve Mack, Director of Golf at Hampton Cove has tips to help you with lag putting. What you're trying to do from thirty or forty feet is to make it into a one or two foot circle so that you can for sure make the next one. Take a look at the putt and see how you think it's going to break.

Make a triangle between the ball and the hole. You can see the lay of the land a bit better whether it's going uphill or downhill. Look at the ball and then back at the hole, and just take a few practice strokes to get the feel of how hard you have to hit it. Walk back to the ball and do the same thing. Take the same stroke that you just practiced. This will get you into the one-two foot circle, or maybe even make a few.