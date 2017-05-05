× Monday: #DIY vehicle fixes to save you time, money and stress

Swapping out a spare tire can not only be stressful, it can also cost a pretty penny if you have to pay someone to do it.

That’s why WHNT News 19 is taking action for viewers; walking them through the steps of a tire change and other easy Do-It-Yourself car repairs to save time, stress and money.

One big surprise? The expenses drivers can accrue.

According to the AAA, a driver can expect to spend 58 cents for each mile driven, nearly $725 per month, to cover the fixed and other costs associated with owning a car. That comes out to a whopping $8,698 per year!

A lot of these expenses are for fixes that could be done at home; but experts tell WHNT News 19 many people are intimidated to take them on. We want to help change that.

Another surprise?

Researchers at Northwestern University also found that women are often, but not always, charged more than men for auto repairs.