Areas of rain continue Friday – Check WHNT’s Interactive Radar

WATCH LIVE: Rep. Mo Brooks (R-5th) explains his positions on the AHCA and pre-existing conditions.

Posted 7:02 pm, May 5, 2017, by

Rep. Mo Brooks (R-5th) explains his positions on the AHCA and pre-existing conditions. He spoke with us Friday morning, but we wanted to be able to share the interview with you in full.