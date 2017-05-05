Areas of rain continue Friday – Check WHNT’s Interactive Radar

UNA student killed in wreck

Posted 7:57 pm, May 5, 2017, by , Updated at 07:58PM, May 5, 2017

Hannah Bridgmon (Facebook)

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ala.-A University of North Alabama student died Friday morning in a wreck with a semi truck  just south of Phil Campbell.  Alabama State Troopers confirm 20-year-old Hannah Dianne Bridgmon died in a crash on Alabama 13 at the 279 milemarker.

Bridgmon’s 2015 Dodge collided with a 1997 Kenworth driven by Jared Nicholas James, 27, of Tuscumbia.   Bridgmon was pronounced dead at the scene, and James was transported to a local hospital.

According to Bridgmon’s Facebook page, she was a sophomore mass communications/radio broadcasting major at UNA.

Additional details about the wreck were not released since it is still under investigation.