× UNA student killed in wreck

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ala.-A University of North Alabama student died Friday morning in a wreck with a semi truck just south of Phil Campbell. Alabama State Troopers confirm 20-year-old Hannah Dianne Bridgmon died in a crash on Alabama 13 at the 279 milemarker.

Bridgmon’s 2015 Dodge collided with a 1997 Kenworth driven by Jared Nicholas James, 27, of Tuscumbia. Bridgmon was pronounced dead at the scene, and James was transported to a local hospital.

According to Bridgmon’s Facebook page, she was a sophomore mass communications/radio broadcasting major at UNA.

Additional details about the wreck were not released since it is still under investigation.