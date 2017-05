(WHNT) – Pinnacle Foods Inc., the company that owns Aunt Jemima brands, is recalling several of its brand products today.

The Company announced Aunt Jemima Frozen Pancakes, Frozen Waffles, and Frozen French Toast Slices are being recalled due to a potential Listeria contamination.

No illnesses have been reported in association with the recall. All packaged products with a “Best By” date are being recalled.

You can find out more on the FDA’s website.