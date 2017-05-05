× Priceville Elementary raises funds and awareness about type 1 diabetes

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – Third grader Braden Rehmer has had type one diabetes for two years. His mom Jennifer Rehmer said they noticed it when he was thirsty all the time. He also lost a lot of weight and was going to the bathroom constantly.

The disease forces him to check his blood sugar often. Braden attends Priceville Elementary School. Kindergarten teacher Sophia Clotfelter said Braden along with two others have type one diabetes at the school.

“We also have one teacher. We have three students over at our junior high school with type one diabetes and then we have a student at our high school,” Clotfelter said.

It’s a high number which is why the school feels it’s important to raise awareness and funds to find a cure for the disease. This year the school exceeded its fund raising goal.

“Our goal was $2,000 and we ended up raising over $3,700,” Clotfelter explained. Every dollar raised goes to JDRF to help find a cure for the disease.

Today the school held a walk to raise awareness about the disease. JDRF sponsored the event

Rehmer said Braden’s situation is a very big financial strain, even with insurance helping out. She said under Obamacare it caused her insurance cost to go up, but doesn’t know what the future holds under President Donald Trump health care plan.

‘It does make me nervous with him have a pre existing illness, that he will not receive the care he needs,” Rehmer said.