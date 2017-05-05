× One arrested after overnight burglary spree in Florence

FLORENCE, Ala. – Over night in Florence, patrol officers responded to numerous burglaries. Most of them were at businesses, concentrated within a one-mile radius.

Beginning at 11 o’clock Thursday night, investigators said more than half a dozen locations were burglarized.

“He typically went for a safe if the business had a safe. Went to the cash register, damaged it to get it open, looking to get some cash,” explained Det. Michael Price.

According to Price, all of the businesses were located near the Cox Creek Parkway – Florence Boulevard intersection, a commercial corridor in the city.

“After one of the restaurant burglaries one of the officers observed him walking down Florence Boulevard, he made contact with the suspect and began a foot pursuit at that point,” said Price.

Taken into custody was 39-year-old Tobby Randall Blackstock, a self proclaimed homeless man from Tennessee. Police said Blackstock created more cost in damage than he got away with.

“I don’t believe he was very successful in getting any cash out of all of them combined,” stated Price.

A church was also burglarized in the overnight spree. Detective Price said a note was left, asking for forgiveness.

Tobby Blackstock has been charged in connection with seven burglaries. He remains in the Lauderdale County Detention Center this evening.