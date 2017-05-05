Madison police make arrest from an early morning hit-and-run on I-565

MADISON, Ala. – Madison police have arrested a 22-year-old accused of fleeing the scene of an accident this morning.

Around 5 AM, Madison Police responded to a two-vehicle wreck on I-565. The driver of one of the cars fled on foot before officers arrived, and two people in the other vehicle were sent to the hospital with injuries.

Traffic investigators identified the driver as 22-year-old Jerry Morgan of Decatur. With the assistance of Decatur Police, Morgan was arrested this afternoon for Felony Leaving the Scene of an Accident.

Morgan is currently in the Madison County Jail on a $2500 bond.