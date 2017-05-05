× Madison Police: Avoid area of I-565, Wall Triana Highway

MADISON, Ala. – Madison Police are asking motorists to avoid the area of Interstate 565 and Wall Triana Highway. They say there is a wreck at the westbound exit from the interstate.

Emergency crews are on the scene of a 2-vehicle wreck where one vehicle caught fire. Paramedics rushed two people to the hospital.

Traffic is flowing slowly in 565 and the exit to Wall Triana. However, the exit to Triana is still blocked by emergency workers.