Learn how to avoid harming your potted plants with improper watering

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

When you water your potted plants, it's important to water them well and enough. While plants certainly need water to stay alive, improper watering can kill your potted plants.

Plants and pots need to be fertilized to make plants grow, but as the fertilizer works in the soil, salt gets left behind as a byproduct. When salt builds up in the soil, it draws water out of the roots of the plants, which in turn can kill the plants. Have you noticed a white crust on the outside of a clay pot? That's salt.

So, to keep this build up from happening, make sure you water your plants well - not just with a sprinkler. If you water well, the water will flush the salt down and out of the pot, leaving your plants hydrated and healthy.

Have a gardening question? Use the form below to ask the folks at Bennett Nurseries. We may feature this in an upcoming Garden Tips segment!