× Jackson County School system is offering free lunch for children during the month of June

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. – Many Jackson County students can count on getting a meal at school during the academic year, but what about when the final bell of the school year rings?

“So we feel that there’s a lot of children out there not getting adequate meals during the summer,” says Jennifer Dutton of the Jackson County Central Office.

That’s where the ‘Seamless Summer’ program comes in.

“Any child 18 and under is welcome to come and eat for free. Adults and caretakers can also come and eat and the charge is $3.50 for adults,” says Dutton.

District officials say 70% of the students in Jackson County schools qualify for this program. Meals will be provided at eight different locations during the month of June.

The district has provided this program for the last ten years, and it’s not limited to just to students.

“Several employers no longer have jobs available for a lot of the parents around here, so it’s really an economic problem that we have in Jackson County.”

The district is also reaching out to the community for help with transportation.

“Some other systems have buses. We don’t have that. So we encourage any parents, caretakers, daycares, Bible schools…anyone who can transport children in we’d love to have them.”

If your organization is interested in helping with transportation, contact the Jackson County School system’s central office.

Lunches will be provided at Bridgeport Elementary, Dutton Elementary, Macedonia Elementary, North Sand Mountain High School, Pisgah High School, Section High School, Stevenson Elementary, and Woodville High School.