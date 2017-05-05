Huntsville Police centralize investigators to work cases more efficiently

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Huntsville Police are always searching for new ways to better protect the people they serve. Recently, the department moved its investigators from the different precincts to a central location.

"We think, at the end of the day, it's going to help us with our closure rates even more," Lt. Stacy Bates said. "We're going to be able to solve even more cases."

There's a building on Holmes Avenue which centralizes Huntsville Police's investigators.

"Break them down into where we now have a financial crimes unit," Lt. Bates said while describing the Criminal Investigations Division building. "We have a unit that deals with just property crime, we have a violent crime unit, we have a special victim's unit in addition to our domestic violence unit or homicide unit. So, we've really broken them down and specialized them more so that we can specialize officers to kind of where their niche is."

Floor by floor, investigators work their cases and help each other along the way.

"Just putting them all in the same building now is going to help our investigators be able to communicate and share things even more," Lt. Bates said. "It's just that having them together. I may be working a case and you may be in the office next to me, and you maybe hear something that may be related to yours, and so we may be able to communicate a little better."

Before this Criminal Investigations Division building opened, the department spread its investigators out to each precinct. But, not anymore.

"Anytime we can streamline our investigations, make us more effective, make us more efficient, it just helps the citizens," Lt. Bates said.

The CID houses all criminal investigators with the exception of sex offender registry are inside the building.