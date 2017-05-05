Fort Payne is “Riding for a Cure” in support of a Fort Payne woman diagnosed with breast cancer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT PAYNE, Ala - Melodie Brown says she came up with the bike ride idea to help raise awareness for the American Cancer Society.

"It's not just about raising the money for the cancer society, but it's also seeing the support for each other," says Brown.

She and Carla Painter are long-time friends.

"Carla was a classmate from elementary. We graduated together and we continued to be friends for several years."

Melodie, Carla and a few other friends from school were trying to get back together more

often.

"She was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015 and she has been an encouragement for us to get together," says Brown.

The news came as a shock.

"It was very devastating for all of us. Being classmates of hers we went to try to support her."

This wasn't Carla's first run in with cancer.

"Carla has had many diagnosis in her family and she's lost some lives from cancer."

Both Carla's mother and father have recently passed away from cancer.

These friends continue to lean on each other for support during times like these.

"It's kind of given us things to support each other with and even when we have difficult times, our friends are still there."

Ride for a Cure is Saturday, May 6th beginning at 9 am at Fort Payne's Power Sports.

Registration is $25 a bike. If you do not want to ride, you can still donate to the cause. A free breakfast and lunch will be provided.