× Fallout Shelters: An icon from the past, but still available across the TN Valley

If you’ve ever taken a stroll through downtown Huntsville, past the Madison County Courthouse, you may have noticed a relic from the Cold War that is still a functioning beacon today.

The sign designates that the location serves as a fallout shelter, a place to seek refuge from radioactive material falling from the sky during a nuclear attack. In Madison County alone, approximately 150 locations are marked as fallout shelters, designations that were originally established in the 1960s but continue to serve — albeit as a precautionary measure — five decades later.

How were they used? Why are they still around?

To be clear, fallout shelters do not protect from the nuclear blast itself. Rather, they provide protection from the danger raining from the sky and settling on the ground well after the initial blast.

“Fallout is radioactive material that has fallen out from an explosion,” says Madison County Emergency Plans Coordinator Jared Cassidy.

Locally, Emergency Management Agencies are responsible for sounding tornado sirens during severe weather. However, they once carried the charge to protect people from a nuclear bomb. In Madison County, for example, the emergency managers can set off a siren for a tornado or an attack, all from the same command console.

The Madison County EMA shared relics from the Cold War era as well as their vast knowledge on the subject.