Decatur’s Cedar Ridge Middle School to dismiss at 11:00 a.m.

DECATUR, Ala. – Cedar Ridge Middle School in Decatur is dismissing early today. City officials say electrical issues on campus have created multiple power failures this morning.

The school will be dismissed at 11:00 a.m.

This may create some additional traffic and safety issues for the area and students who will be released to walk home at that time. Decatur Police have extra Officers in the area to assist with traffic control at the school crossing located at the intersection of Danville Rd. SW & Modus Rd. SW.