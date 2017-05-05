Cold and wet weather doesn’t dampen WhistleStop Friday night

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) - Friday night was the first night of WhistleStop, and while there was a good crowd on hand to hear live music and smell the sweet smell of barbecue, the weather has certainly kept some people away.

“We’ll put meat on it 9:30, 10 o’clock and go all night," says White.

With the cold front, Phil White won't get much sleep overnight.

“Instead of sleeping 45 minutes, you might have to sleep 30 minutes," says White.

Don't be confused, he can't get enough of it.

“Smelling that grease and smoke together, mmm, it’s a Southern thing," he says.

White says, with cooler temperatures outside, keeping his smoker warm inside, is the difference between mediocre and mouthwatering.

“Staying on top of it, staying right there with it," says White.

He says, there are a few tricks to fend off that Canadian air.

“Get out of the north wind with the opening of your firebox, keep plenty of wood on hand to keep the fire going," he says.

Kevin Jacques is less impacted by the cold blast, because he uses a ceramic grill that retains more heat, but says, regardless, you have to roll with the punches.

“I mean we can’t do anything about it except cook good barbecue," says Jacques.

Another plus for the husband and wife duo from Florence, they won't be sneaking many bites of their culinary creations.

“I’m not a big fan of barbecue from an eating standpoint but I love cooking it and I love giving good barbecue to people who enjoy it," says Jacques.

Not only can Phil White not get enough of his own ribs, he loves just about everything about WhistleStop weekend.

“You won’t find any better people than these BBQ cooks," says White.

In his mind, one sleepless night is a small price to pay for the taste of victory.

“But to win it, there’s no other feeling," says White.