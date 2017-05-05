Alabama woman accused of fraud while collecting thousands claiming terminal illness

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. – A Shelby County woman is accused of soliciting money for medical bills and a trip to Disney while claiming she had terminal cancer. Her crowdfunding accounts took in more than $38,000, according to investigators.

Attorney General Steve Marshall announce the arrest of Jennifer Fylnn Cataldo, 37, of Shelby County. She faces two counts of 1st degree theft by deception of at least $38,000. She’s being held with a $50,000 bond on each count.

The AG’s office began a joint investigation with the Federal Bureau of Investigation into the case on April 13. Investigators say Cataldo had two online GoFundMe fundraising campaigns through which she asked for assistance with her medical bills and a family vacation to Disney. The campaigns identified Cataldo as a terminal cancer patient.

Investigators say they uncovered her claim was untrue.

The case is expected to be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Criminal Trials Division.