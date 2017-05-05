× Accused kidnapper is heading back to Tennessee

COLUMBIA, Tenn. – Sources confirm to WHNT News 19 that accused kidnapper Tad Cummins is on his way back to Tennessee.

Cummins has been in federal custody since April 20. The 50-year-old is charged with crossing state lines with a minor with the intent to have sex. He is also facing state charges of aggravated kidnapping and sexual contact with a minor.

Cummins was found in a remote area of Northern California with his 15-year-old student after being on the run for 38 days.

Police say he used his authority as a teacher to lure a vulnerable child. Court documents show that Cummins planned to take the girl to Mexico and beyond for his own purposes.