Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The 2nd Annual Capt D's Castin' 'N Catchin' buddy fishing tournament will take place this weekend May 6th. Proceeds benefit the Pediatric and Congenital Heart Center of Alabama at Children's of Alabama. Last year the event raised over $105,000.

Along with fishing, there will be a silent auction, Expo and family fun zone, kid's fishing tent, food trucks and much more.

The tournament will take place at Goosepond Colony Resort on Lake Guntersville in Scottsboro. Online registration has already closed, but individuals can still register the morning of the event at the lake or The Anglers Dinner.

Registration costs $110. There's a shot of a $12,000 Grand Prize

For specific rules or questions visit the webpage www.castinncatchin.org.