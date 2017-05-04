Unusually cool with areas of rain Friday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A cold front moving through the Tennessee Valley Thursday afternoon will turn our weather from cool to chilly.

Highs are expected to reach the middle and upper 60s Thursday, but we will not be warmer than the low and middle 50s during the day on Friday.

Friday will easily be one of the coolest May days the Tennessee Valley has seen in a long time, and maybe even the coolest May 5 on record for most communities.

Climate data for Huntsville shows the coolest high temperature on record for May 5 is 60 degrees. This happened back in 2013. We are forecasting a high of 55 degrees Friday. If this verifies, it would be the coolest May 5 on record in Huntsville.

Data for Huntsville shows there have only been 11 times in recorded history where the high temperature in Huntsville was below 60 degrees.

A cold pocket of air aloft will be responsible for the unusually cool weather Friday.

This feature will keep widespread clouds and areas of light rain around all day Friday. It will feel much more like January of February – not early May. The average high this time of year is in the upper 70s.

There will also be a brisk west-northwest wind on Friday. The wind will make it feel even cooler than what the thermometer shows. Guidance suggests the feels like temperature stays in the 40s – maybe even low 40s – during the middle of the afternoon across north Alabama and southern Tennessee.

Much nicer weather returns for the weekend.

Check the forecast for events like Castin’ N’ Catchin’ for CHD and Talladega

Another cold front will move through Saturday afternoon. Saturday’s cold front will not have a lot of rain with it, but one or two quick showers may develop in the afternoon. The front will bring in some more clouds and will kick up the winds. Expect a chop on area lakes Saturday. Highs reach the low and middle 70s. The cold front will knock highs back to near 70 on Sunday.

An extended period of dry weather moves in after Saturday’s minimal rain chance. We get several sunny, dry days early next week and temperatures will return to near 80 by Monday.