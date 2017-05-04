The future of the Huntsville Municipal Golf Course remains uncertain

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) - If there was one word to describe the state of the Becky Peirce Municipal Golf Course, it would be rough. No, we're not just talking about the tall grass.

“Don’t have a place to really go play. At least not a place that’s convenient," says Grant Stewart, a local golfer.

The course has been closed since New Year's Day, after the city parted ways with Robertson Golf Management.

Since then, they haven't been able to find a new management company that meets the city's criteria, leaving golf lovers like Grant playing elsewhere.

“I’ve been limited to driving out to the airport which is about 30 minutes out of the way for me after work, or else not having a place to go," says Stewart.

Last week, the city commissioned a feasibility study through Raven Golf of Nashville, to assess what comes next.

“They’re going to look at some options and give us some good plans because I’m hopeful we’re going to get the golf course back open and at this point, I think that’s what we want to do," says Huntsville City Councilman Bill Kling.

City Administrator John Hamilton wouldn't rule out, locking the gate for good.

"The next step in that process then is for us to come back to council with decision as to whether or not we are going to continue to have a golf course, and if so, what do we do with it on the back end of that?" John Hamilton told WHNT News 19 last week.



The municipal course falls within Councilman Kling's district. He says he hopes to see the links stay open.

“I think there is a large amount of support for it and we respect and appreciate their interest," says Kling.

Stewart says, the course doesn't need to be world class.

“I’d like to have it nice but affordable," he says.

Without the municipal course, Stewart says students of the sport won't have a place to play.

“Have a place where you can play a 35 dollar round of golf, is a good thing to have for a community," says Stewart.

Councilman Kling is eager to hear what the feasibility study has to say, and insists any decision to close the course for good, wouldn't be made lightly.

“I think we just need to wait and see what the findings are but bottom line is I hope we can get a game plan worked out," says Kling.

The results of the feasibility study could be released as early as next week.

In the meantime, Councilman Kling says the city's parks and rec department does have plans to cut the grass out at the course, as soon as the rain clears this week.