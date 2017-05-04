TBEX conference starts today, visiting blogger looks forward to exploring Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — This week Huntsville is receiving international attention. TBEX, or Travel Blog Exchange, is holding its annual conference at the Von Braun Center.

TBEX is the world’s largest gathering of travel bloggers, writers, new media content creators, and social media extraordinaires.

It brings the world’s most creative minds together from locations near and far to learn, network, and do business.

Glory Ali is the founder of “Muslim Travel Rocks,” a blog that aims to encourage and motivate Muslim families to explore the world.

“I didn’t know anything about Huntsville except for that they had the NASA space camp here,” Ali said. “So I was kind of nervous about coming here because I didn’t know about how me as a Muslim would be greeted.”

But Ali was pleased with what she found when she arrived in Rocket City. “I found this lady who said ‘I love your hijab!’ And I was like ‘oh! She knows what the hijab is,’ which is a head scarf. So as I walk around people are very friendly, they say hello, they start a conversation, so I’m like wow this is a really, really nice place, I love it.”

TBEX is hosting seminars on building a fan base, branding, graphic design, and making blogging a full-time job.

“I wanted to attend the event to learn about blogging, travel writing, and catering to my bloggers, write what they want to hear about,” Ali said.

The VBC will be hosting TBEX through May 6.