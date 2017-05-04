Road Closures begin in downtown Huntsville for WhistleStop

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Huntsville Police have already begun closing down roads in downtown Huntsville. Crews are blocking off the area around this Historic Depot Roundhouse for the WhistleStop Festival.

The festival begins Friday, but the following closures are already in place:

The outside southbound turn lane of Washington Street from, the intersection of the eastbound I-565 off ramp to Washington Street, and south to Monroe Street.

The outside northbound lane of Church Street starting 100 feet south of Monroe Street north to the railroad tracks.

Monroe Street between Church Street and Jefferson Street.

Spragins Street between Monroe Street and Holmes Avenue.

Huntsville Police plan to have the roads reopened by 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 7.

The WhistleStop Festival will be open to the public on Friday, May 5 from 4:00 PM until 11:00 PM, and Saturday, May 6th from 10:00 AM until 11:00PM.