Prince Philip, husband of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II, to step down from public life

(CNN) — Prince Philip, 95-year-old husband of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II, is to step down from public life, Buckingham Palace says.

“His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh has decided that he will no longer carry out public engagements from the autumn of this year. In taking this decision, The Duke has the full support of The Queen,” a statement said.

“Prince Philip will attend previously scheduled engagements between now and August, both individually and accompanying The Queen. Thereafter, The Duke will not be accepting new invitations for visits and engagements, although he may still choose to attend certain public events from time to time.”

The Queen will “continue to carry out a full programme of official engagements,” supported by other members of the royal family.

"He has, quite simply, been my strength and stay all these years"

Senior royal staff members were called to London by the Lord Chamberlain, the most senior member of Queen Elizabeth II’s household staff, to be told of the announcement before the public statement

The Queen, who is 91, met British Prime Minister Theresa May at the palace Wednesday as a formality to mark the dissolution of parliament.

The Duke of Edinburgh is Patron, President or a member of over 780 organisations, with which he will continue to be associated. pic.twitter.com/lH2zsYKXsp — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) May 4, 2017

Also on Wednesday, 95-year-old Prince Philip was photographed during an event at the Lord’s cricket ground in London.