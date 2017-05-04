Numerous areas of rain continue Thursday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A cold front is moving through the Tennessee Valley Thursday.

This feature is acting to increase the coverage of rain across north Alabama and southern Tennessee. A few pockets of heavy rain are likely as the front moves through.

Refresh this page for the latest image



The air over the Tennessee Valley is rather stable, so no severe weather is expected. The heaviest rain may end up falling over in the Sand Mountain area Thursday afternoon as the front is moving out of north Alabama.

Use the resources below to track the rain as it moves through.

WHNT.com’s Maps & Radar Page

Mobile Applications

Baron Saf-T-Net (phone/text)

We may get a few hours where there is not much rain on radar this evening, but expect more areas of rain to develop late tonight and especially Friday.

The upper storm system moves overhead tomorrow, keeping clouds and areas of rain around through the day. Friday will also be much cooler!