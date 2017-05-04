Morgan County Wreck leaves 1 man in critical condition

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. - WHNT news 19 has learned the man sent the hospital after a wreck on Highway 157 Thursday morning is Quentin Bailey. The hospital said Bailey is in critical condition after his Toyota crashed into a 18 wheeler.

A witness tells WHNT News 19 Bailey, who was driving the Toyota, swerved to avoid hitting a tree that had fallen in the road. Tire tracks reveal the moment he crossed over into the median into the other lane smashing into a SYSCO truck.

The truck went up in smoke and the Toyota was smashed with the engine completely out. Emergency crews said the driver of the SYSCO truck was not injured. The driver of the Toyota had to be cut out of the car before he was taken to the hospital.

Mechanic Kevin Call believes the engine of the car more than likely came out because of the the impact of the crash. He said the engine themselves don't really have safety features when it's involved in a crash. "But around the engines, like around the body of the frame area, you got crumple zones. So when you're in a wreck all the damage normally maintains to the front of the car," Kevin's Auto Repair Owner Kevin Call said.

He said this feature makes sure that nothing gets shoved into the car where the driver and the passenger are sitting. "Also you`re going to have inertia switches things of this nature that kills the fuel," Call explained.