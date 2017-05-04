May the Fourth deals be with you

(WHNT) – The unofficial holiday for Star Wars fans is here, and everyone is getting in on the fun.

Star Wars aficionados are celebrating the franchise with everything from fun tweets to movie marathons and cosplay competitions.

Our own anchors Christine Killimayer and Greg Screws even took part in the fun on tv:

It was a very long day for the only FAA accident investigator on Jakku. https://t.co/iUqspznrHm #MayThe4thBeWithYou #StarWarsDay pic.twitter.com/aodGmR0CBU — The FAA (@FAANews) May 4, 2017

If you squint a little & turn head sideways—a sunset & solar array look a lot like a light saber… just saying… #MayThe4thBeWithYou pic.twitter.com/TF1bzx4y6k — Jack Fischer (@Astro2fish) May 4, 2017

We've compiled a list of freebies and deals going on right now that you may be interested in: