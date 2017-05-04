LIVE: Watch 5pm news on WHNT News 19
May the Fourth deals be with you

Posted 5:17 pm, May 4, 2017

(WHNT) – The unofficial holiday for Star Wars fans is here, and everyone is getting in on the fun.

Star Wars aficionados are celebrating the franchise with everything from fun tweets to movie marathons and cosplay competitions.

Our own anchors Christine Killimayer and Greg Screws even took part in the fun on tv:

 

We've compiled a list of freebies and deals going on right now that you may be interested in: