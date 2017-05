× Man accused of stealing Ditto Landing art piece arrested

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville police say Joshua Tunstill, the man accused of stealing a $28,000 bronze arrowhead from Ditto Landing, has been arrested.

A warrant was put out for Tunstill’s arrest after pieces of the bronze arrowhead were found in a recycling plant in Moulton. Tunstill was arrested yesterday.

Police have not yet released Tunstill’s charges.