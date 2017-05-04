Madison state senator criticizes process to increase liquor tax

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - You could be paying 5 percent more for liquor in the fall and the proposed tax increase is something three people who aren't your lawmakers may be voting on.

The possibility of paying an extra 5 percent tax on a bottle of booze is an idea some Alabamians aren't happy about, but one state senator thinks there's a bigger issue.

Bill Holtzclaw of Madison took to Facebook saying, "The debate is not about the need of funding - but rather that a regulatory board does not represent nor are they accountable to the people."

He is talking about the three member ABC board. Holtzclaw believes the issue should be voted on by the 35 senators and 105 house representatives.

He claims the current process doesn't allow a mark up or fee to be increased in the full light of the legislative process.

That's why he wrote a bill to delete that rule.

However, during a Fiscal Responsibility and Economic Development Committee meeting his bill died.

WHNT News 19 reached out to the ABC about this, they were unable to comment at this time.

Governor Ivey does have the ability to veto the budget. She is able to call for the provision to be removed.

The legislative council can also overturn the rule. ​